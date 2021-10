Actress Gabrielle Union stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live the other night and she talked about her love of strip clubs, the most money she ever spent at one, whether or not her husband Dwyane Wade joined her, bringing adult film friends to Thanksgiving at her dad’s house, going on a family yacht vacation, Dwyane’s tight pants and shirtless summer, celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary, and thinking he said “I love you” for the first time when she was drunk. She also promoted her new book, “Got Anything Stronger”. She was too funny and I have the video clip if you missed it inside…Loved her look too by the way!

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO