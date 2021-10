Patricia Lynn Starr, 59, of Clarksburg, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Weston on February 20, 1962, a daughter of Irene Francies Riffle Paugh and the late Argil Eugene Paugh. Forever cherishing their memories of...

