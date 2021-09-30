CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Ruthie Johnson

Marshall News Messenger
 6 days ago

CARTHAGE — Graveside Service for Ruthie Johnson will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 3, 2021 at St. Paul Cemetery, Tenaha. Visitation 4:00 PM-6:00 PM, Saturday, October 2, 2021, Black’s Funeral Home- Ruth Lovely Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Black’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Marshall News Messenger

Elysian Fields ISD, Crossroads Baptist create student closet

ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields ISD and Crossroads Baptist Church have entered into a partnership to provide new and slightly-used clothing items to students enrolled at the district this year. “Jackets Closet” is a free, community outreach program sponsored by Elysian Fields ISD and Crossroads Baptist Church. The program is...
ELYSIAN FIELDS, TX
times-georgian.com

Jennifer Johnson

Jennifer Lee Johnson, 47, of Carrollton, passed away on Sept. 28, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. She was born on June 26, 1974, in Carroll County, Georgia, daughter to Tom A. Johnson and Patricia McGaha Johnson. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account...
CARROLLTON, GA
The Dominion Post

Lofton Johnson

Lofton B. “Bill” Johnson, 85, of Bruceton Mills (Glade Farm area), passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28th, 2021. Visitation with the family is at Smith Funeral & Cremation Care, 108 Holland Ave., Westover/Morgantown, from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 and at St. Luke Catholic Church, 19 Jo Glenn Drive, Morgantown (Cheat Lake), from 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 until the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Following the Mass, those in attendance at the church will be invited to a meal in Bill’s honor. To conclude the day’s events, family and friends will then gather at the Shady Grove Cemetery in Bruceton Mills, at 1 p.m. on Monday where Bill will be laid to rest with full military honors accorded.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Lofton Johnson

Lofton “Bill” Johnson, 85, of Bruceton Mills, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. Arrangements are currently in complete and will be announced by Smith Funeral & Cremation Care, 108 Holland Ave., Westover/Morgantown. Condolences:. www.smithfcc.com.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV

