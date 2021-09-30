MassMutual Foundation makes commitment to education (Editorial)

Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman is seeking members to serve on a new committee to advance equity, inclusion and community safety in the town. The Community Safety and Social Justice Committee will have seven voting members, according to a press release. Two initial appointments have to have been members of the Community Safety Working Group, which seeks alternative ways of providing public safety, and at least five of the members must represent Black, Indigenous, people of color or other historically marginalized communities.

AMHERST, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO