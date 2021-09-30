MassMutual Foundation makes commitment to education (Editorial)
The MassMutual Foundation has renewed its dedication to Springfield Public Schools, and the region, with a $1million grant to support a program that has improved academic performance attendance and graduation rates in the district. This is the second donation of $1 million to the City Connects initiative, a program that provides support to students by matching existing community resources to “optimize students’ readiness to learn,” according to Superintendent of Schools, Daniel Warwick.www.masslive.com
