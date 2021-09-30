Kintara Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kintara Therapeutics(NASDAQ:KTRA) stock fell by 5.89% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kintara Therapeutics beat their estimated earnings by 18.75%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.06, which was followed by a 1.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kintara Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:
Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.17
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.23 -0.22 -0.36 0.35
Price Change % -5.89% -1.54% -3.88% 8.19% -6.55%
