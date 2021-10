OnePlus is speculated to announce the OnePlus 9 RT affordable flagship phone on Oct. 15. It is expected to go official in limited markets like India and China. A new OnePlus phone with model number MT2110 was spotted at the 3C certifications site of China. It is speculated that this device may go official with the OnePlus 9 RT moniker in the home market. The same device has now been spotted at Geekbench (via) today. It appears that the company could be internally testing its performance before its official announcement.

