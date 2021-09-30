CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville-Wake Forest football: Here's what the beat writers are talking about

By Ethan Joyce
Winston-Salem Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Wake Forest football team starts to soar and garner national attention, they get another visit from the party poopers. In 2019, Louisville came to town and ruined a five-game win streak for the Deacons. In 2020 the Cardinals rolled through Wake Forest, which was the only game of the last four regular-season matchups scheduled that the Deacons got to play thanks to COVID-19 cancellations.

journalnow.com

