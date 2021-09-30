CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth Beach selects former Mississippi county administrator as next city manager

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE WORTH BEACH — Following a months-long search, Lake Worth Beach is a signed contract away from hiring a new city manager. Carmen Davis, who spent nearly a decade running day-to-day operations in Hinds County, Mississippi, was selected Friday by city commissioners from a group of four finalists. She will replace Michael Bornstein, who stepped down in June after nine years as the city's top administrator.

