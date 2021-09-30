CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills Links, 9/29: Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player for Week 3

By John Boccacino
Buffalo Rumblings
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for another touchdown in a dominant 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team, quarterback Josh Allen was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3. Today’s edition of the Buffalo Bills daily links leads off examining the brilliant play by Allen that netted him his seventh Offensive Player of the Week honors in his young NFL career.

