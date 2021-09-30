Buffalo Bills Links, 9/29: Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player for Week 3

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 43-21 victory against the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Highmark Stadium:. He threw for 358 yards and four touchdown passes (three in the first half) and ran for another. Allen had a pretty 41-yard connection with Emmanuel Sanders to set up the first of two second-quarter field goals. Allen and Sanders showed their best chemistry to date, as Sanders caught five of the six passes thrown his way, two for touchdowns.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO