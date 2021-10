Senate Democrats have united behind the “Freedom to Vote” Act, a compromise bill that would expand and protect the right to vote in important ways. There is language in this bill that seems to deem voter ID as essential to election integrity, election confidence, and election access. That language supports Trump’s Big Lie. It may seem minor to many, but if you look at it carefully, that language needs to be removed from this bill that must expand the right to vote and protect against voter suppression.

