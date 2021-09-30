RPGolf Legends revealed for Switch

Riot Games revealed a couple of new League of Legends skins this week that make up this year's selection of Halloween cosmetics. They include a number of different skins in the Bewitching theme as well as one Prestige Edition cosmetic for Morgana that offers a new take on the champion's Bewitching skin which has been out for several years now. A release date has not been set yet for these new skins, but they'll spend some time on the PBE first for testing before they're available for everyone to own.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO