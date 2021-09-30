RPGolf Legends revealed for Switch
RPGolf Legends, a sequel to 2017’s RPGolf, has been revealed by ArticNet, in partnership with Kemco. Targeting a 2022 release date, the game promises a satisfying blend of action RPG, adventure elements, and golf. When you are not playing golf (and you’ll likely play a lot of golf), you can explore the setting, get into battles (with a full class system!), and find friends to help you out. You can get a feel for the game by checking out the trailer below.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
