NHL

Geoff Baker: New NHL fans, here's what you need to know about the red and blue lines while watching a game

 6 days ago

EDMONTON, Alberta — Among the questions I’ve gotten most from new hockey fans as the Kraken’s second game of the preseason approached is what to make of all those red and blue lines on the ice. Newbies tuning in to ROOT Sports on Sunday night when the Kraken beat Vancouver...

Seattle Times

Geoff Baker’s NHL insider: Explaining penalties and penalty-killing

A reader had a quick question about last week’s column explaining that NHL teams killing a penalty can fire the puck the length of the ice without “icing” being called. “Can you please explain what ‘killing a penalty’ means?’’ he asked me. Realizing the Kraken has scores of fans new...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Mark Messier
Person
Mario Lemieux
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Connor Mcdavid
ClutchPoints

Penguins to be without Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin to start 2021-22 season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their two biggest stars to start the 2021-22 NHL season. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was already out six weeks after undergoing wrist surgery on Sept. 8, and that timeline hasn’t changed. Furthermore, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that center Evgeni Malkin will miss the first two months of the upcoming campaign due to the knee surgery he underwent after last season.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Robin Lehner Brought a Flamethrower to the NHL Yesterday

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is not one to mince words or hold back his truth. In recent years, the former Blackhawk, has come forward with his own struggles in his life and has become an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness and an advocate for better treatment of NHL players and others when it comes to how the league handles their health, safety, and well-being during and after their playing careers.
NHL
#Red Lines#Red And Blue#Blue Lines#New Nhl#Kraken#Root Sports#Oilers#Stanley Cup#Mcdavid And Draisaitl
Sports Illustrated

NHL 22: What You Need to Know About Franchise Mode and Be a Pro

The latest NHL 22 deep dive is here, with EA Sports taking a closer look at what Be a Pro and Franchise Mode will look like when the game launches on Oct. 15, 2021. To watch the full breakdown, click the video above. For a synopsis on what you need to know, let's take a look at a few of the key points:
VIDEO GAMES
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Sharks Star Evander Kane Investigated For Allegedly Submitting Fake COVID Vaccination Card

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane is at the center of two investigations. The hockey star allegedly violated the league’s COVID-19 protocols and in doing so, may have broken a federal law. According to the publication Front Office Sports, the Sharks forward is being investigated for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the team. The violation is punishable in fines and potential jail time. Kane has had a rough summer. The league investigated and cleared him, after his estranged wife claimed he gambled on NHL games. New allegations made by the same woman allege Kane was sexually and physically abusive. Kane has not been in Sharks training camp while his problems continue to mount. KPIX reached out to a Sharks representative, but so far, the team has yet to comment.
NHL

