Huntsville plays host to National Cyber Summit featuring intelligence community, private sector brass
HUNTSVILLE — The Rocket City this week is hosting the National Cyber Summit, a prestigious network consisting of field experts from the public and private sectors. Over 2,500 attendees will attend this year’s summit at the Von Braun Center in downtown Huntsville. The Summit features networking events, professional panels, and expert presentations consisting of industry and law enforcement brass in cybersecurity.yellowhammernews.com
Comments / 0