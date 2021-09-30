CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ouray, CO

Ouray may grant exemption to planned rentals

ouraynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour property owners ask for short-term rental licenses despite not being 'inspection ready'. The Ouray City Council appears ready to process applications for short-term rental licenses from four property owners whose homes are still under construction, providing an exemption to a new set of policies governing short-term rentals. Councilors on Monday unanimously voted to table until Oct. 4 a decision on an ordinance revising short-term rental regulations and a resolution formalizing short…

www.ouraynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Facebook comes under stark criticism at whistleblower hearing

Senators piled criticism onto Facebook Tuesday as a whistleblower accused the company of making choices that put profits over people. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified in person before a full Senate Commerce subcommittee panel, urging Congress to hold the tech giant accountable for what she said was the harm it inflicted on children and its refusal to properly police its content.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Ouray, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Ouray, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Term Rental#The Ouray City Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy