Dog the Bounty Hunter pitching new reality show as he chases Brian Laundrie, report says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the search for Brian Laundrie garnering worldwide attention, a familiar face has been thrust into the national spotlight. Duane “Dog” Chapman, who starred in A&E’s “Dog the Bounty Hunter” for eight seasons, made the rounds on the news this week after he was seen knocking on the door of Laundrie’s parents home in North Port and reportedly searching Fort De Soto for signs of Laundrie.www.wfxrtv.com
Comments / 0