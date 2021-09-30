Dog the Bounty Hunter pitching new reality show as he chases Brian Laundrie, report says

Watch: Gabby Petito Case: Everything We Know So Far. One of Gabby Petito's friends is speaking out about the late 22-year-old YouTuber's life. During an episode of 48 Hours that aired Saturday, Sept. 25, Rose Davis shared her alleged memories of Gabby's relationship with fiancé Brian Laundrie, who authorities are currently trying to locate. Gabby, who was laid to rest on Sunday, Sept. 26, was found dead earlier this month in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming after going missing following a cross-country road trip with Brian.

