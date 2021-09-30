AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Solo Brands, a Texas-based maker of Solo fire pits and stoves for homes and camping sites as well as the Oru folding kayak, among other products, has filed for an initial public offering. The company seeks to sell $100 million worth of shares, according to a filing late Monday, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate filing fees. Underwriters include B. of A. Securities and J. P. Morgan. The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DTC. The company last month acquired a men's outdoor apparel brand, and earlier this year the kayak brand and a paddleboard brand. The listing would come on the heels of several IPOs of home-goods and related companies as people spent more time at home during the pandemic, including the IPOs of grill makers Traeger Inc. and Weber Inc. . Solo Brands listed sales of $133 million for its Solo Stove brand in 2020. "Our customers trust our brands' commitment to improve the way they live," the company said in the prospectus, adding that its brands together generated nearly 42 million unique site visits at their respective websites last year.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO