WASHINGTON, D.C. - In Washington, two issues with two deadlines now just days away, and both involve your money. Let’s start with the looming government shutdown. First, what is it exactly? A shutdown happens when Congress fails to approve a budget by the start of the new fiscal year, which is this Friday, October 1. This can have real-world impacts, especially if a shutdown drags out for weeks like we saw in December 2018 into January 2019. The 35-day impasse was the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 DAYS AGO