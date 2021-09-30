How COVID-19 changed the way we look for love online
Watch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. As COVID-19 wiped out the possibility of meeting a partner in real life, people searched online instead. To keep users swiping during lockdown—even without the possibility of going on a date—relationship apps got creative. Bumble added video calling to its interface. Tinder offered all of its users the option of talking to people around the world. And, amid rising political and social tensions, some services added features to let users showcase their personal politics.www.fastcompany.com
Comments / 0