One Last Round With My Brother, Tim

By Michael Croley
Esquire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA streak of orange was slowly blooming above the treetops as I loosened my stiff body and hit golf balls into the dark, unable to see where they landed. I was the only one on the driving range, and at any other time in my life I would have relished this moment of solitude, this chance to watch the sunrise before I played one of the world’s truly great courses, Pinehurst No. 2. But this September morning wasn’t about golf. I was there to spread the ashes of my brother, who had died five months earlier after succumbing to cancer. I placed another ball in front of me, took the club back, and tried to remember the order of movements that account for a pure strike: hips, legs, shoulders, arms, release the wrists. Over and over, I tried to focus on this, on hitting the back of each golf ball as night became day, as I neared my walk with Tim.

