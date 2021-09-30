CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
25-under-25: Ja Morant at No. 7

By Micah Wimmer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis has always been a city of music. Here are three songs that sum up the city’s newest young star, Ja Morant. Great NBA players have a tell, some signature tic or stylistic element that makes them who they are. Observant viewers could see a silhouette of Kevin Durant’s jumper or of Chris Paul bringing the ball up the court and immediately recognize their distinct mannerisms. There is something ineffable about their patterns and manner that makes them so distinctly their own. This is also true of the Memphis Grizzlies young star, Ja Morant. Watching him, there is something so unique about the way he moves. Dribbling on the perimeter, waiting for the play to develop, he almost rocks his body back and forth. And then there’s the way he attacks. The gap between him ambling near the 3-point line and putting his head down and bursting towards the hoop is so minuscule as to be unrecognizable, were it not for its aftereffects.

