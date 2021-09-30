CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles try for one more Curse of the Andino repeat

By Mark Brown
Camden Chat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter everything, we are down to the final four games of the Orioles season. We all know the stakes that remain even though the O’s chances are long extinguished. The Orioles could still play the role of spoiler in the wild card race, first in tonight’s finale against the Red Sox and then for three games against the Blue Jays this weekend. Who the Orioles beat and who they don’t will go a long way to determining who hosts the game and who makes it at all.

www.camdenchat.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
FanSided

Michael Kay’s call of huge Giancarlo Stanton home run was woefully bad (Video)

YES Network play-by-play commentator Michael Kay botched his call of Giancarlo Stanton’s home run during Tuesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. MLB has now reached the final week of the 2021 season, meaning that the mad dash for the final playoff spots are underway. The New York Yankees are looking to clinch one of the two Wild Card spots, and have been on fire, as evidenced by their three-game sweep over the Boston Red Sox this past season. Plenty of credit belongs to Giancarlo Stanton, who was at it again during Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB
numberfire.com

Pedro Severino sitting Thursday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino is not starting in Thursday's series opener against right-hander Glenn Otto and the Texas Rangers. Severino is taking a seat after starting each of the last four games. Austin Wynns is replacing Severino behind the plate and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Wynns for 7.2...
MLB
Camden Chat

Thursday Bird Droppings: Where Brandon Hyde is coming back next year

Good morning, Camden Chatters. It won’t be long now until we’re free from the daily misfortune of watching the 2021 Orioles. Tonight the Birds begin their final homestand of the year, hosting the Rangers for four games and the Red Sox for three before finishing their season in Toronto. So this week is your last chance to catch a game at Camden Yards this season if you’re so inclined. I can assure you, without looking it up, that good seats still remain. They’ll head back to Baltimore with a 48-104 record after a 1-5 road trip, which wrapped up with another blown lead and loss in Philadelphia last night. Tyler Young recapped the action.
MLB
Camden Chat

Tuesday Bird Droppings: Where John Means doubled!

Happy Tuesday, Camden Chatters! Even with your favorite baseball team sputtering to the finish line of another abysmal season, it’s always nice to see a win like the Orioles got last night. It was especially a nice night for John Means, who pitched 6.2 scoreless innings and hit a double!...
MLB
tucsonpost.com

Desperate for wins, Phils to try again vs. Orioles

The Philadelphia Phillies returned home Monday to begin a seven-game stretch against two of the worst teams in the majors. As they have done several times this season, they stumbled and didn't take advantage on Monday night. The Phillies fell three games behind the first-place Atlanta Bravesin the National League...
MLB
foxbaltimore.com

Orioles Drop 2021 Home Finale

BALTIMORE -- — Andy Ibáñez hit a two-run homer and the Texas Rangers avoided their 100th loss for at least a day by beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Sunday for a four-game split. Adolis García had two hits and drove in a run for Texas. He set a club rookie...
MLB
Camden Chat

Friday Bird Droppings: Nearing the 50-win mark

Look, the Orioles are a bad team. There is no doubt about that. And they may end up with the worst record in baseball on the season. That’s just math. But there is an easy enough argument to be made that, based on talent alone, they are not the absolute worst team in baseball.
MLB
chatsports.com

Orioles-Red Sox series preview: Searching for the next Robert Andino

A late series against a Red Sox team fighting for a playoff spot? That rings a bell. Can the Orioles influence Boston’s playoff chances 10 years after Robert Andino sent the Red Sox home early?. The Orioles find themselves in a very different battle than Boston with one week to...
MLB
chatsports.com

Sunday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles finally got win #50

The Orioles have done it. They have won their 50th game. It only took them 155 games played to get there. That’s a sad thing to say, but it’s worth remembering that we’ve seen worse. In 2018, the Orioles did not even make it to 50 wins. They only won 47. The 2021 edition sits at 50 with seven games left to be played. Maybe they can make it to like, 52.
MLB
Camden Chat

Cedric Mullins named Most Valuable Oriole for 2021 season

Since the Orioles arrived in Baltimore for the 1954 season on through to the start of this year, there had never been a player to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in the same season. Cedric Mullins came almost out of nowhere to make franchise history by becoming the first 30-30 player. No surprise that he also became the unanimous winner of the 2021 Most Valuable Oriole award.
MLB
Camden Chat

Wednesday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are trying to ruin seasons

That was fun! Beating the Red Sox is always fun, but especially in the thick of the AL Wild Card race and the Orioles have no business being so pesky. Boston has now lost four in a row, while the Seattle Mariners have won three in a row and sit just a half game back of Red Sox. A continuation of those two streaks tonight would have Boston on the outside looking in for the final playoff spot in the AL. That would be simply sublime.
MLB
Camden Chat

Orioles catching situation deserves close attention as the season winds down

Remember when MLB rosters used to explode in size come September 1 every year? Teams used to go from 25 players to 40. Now it’s 26 players to 28. The O’s have used that extra roster space to expand the capacity of the Norfolk shuttle. Between the selections, claims, options, recalls, and placements on the IL, the Birds have been quite busy recently. By my count, they’ve made 58 roster transactions in the month of September.
MLB

