Two people have died and three people have been seriously injured after a Tesla crashed into a Florida home, according to local authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said one of the fatalities was a resident of the Palm Harbor house the car crashed into; a 69 year-old woman, who died at the scene. The other casualty was a 43 year-old man, a passenger of the car who later died in hospital.Three of the other passengers were also taken for medical treatment with serious injuries, according to the Associated Press. In accordance to state law, their identities were not released by...

ACCIDENTS ・ 29 DAYS AGO