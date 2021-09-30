'It Was Not Good Enough' - Callum Hudson-Odoi Reacts to Juventus Defeat

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has reacted to his side's defeat to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Blues lost 1-0 in Turin after a Federico Chiesa goal, which came just 11 seconds after the start of the second half.

Their loss sees them drop to second in Group H of the competition after two games played.

Speaking to the Chelsea website after the game, Hudson-Odoi reflected on Chelsea's second loss of the season.

He said: "We came with the mentality and determination to win and we gave it our best but it was not good enough.

"We know that and we have to go back and reflect on it. There is a lot to improve on and a lot to work on."

The youngster came on as a substitute to replace Hakim Ziyech in the second half and contributed to the Blues' late flurries of attacks to try and secure at least a point.

Chelsea had most of the possession throughout the game but failed to create many chances in front of goal, similar to the game against City last weekend.

He added: "We did well in certain aspects but we can always do better.

"We were disappointed to concede a goal so quickly after the start of the second half and we reacted well, but we didn’t get the goal we should have got."

Last night's appearance was Hudson-Odoi's fourth of the season and just his first on the pitch as a substitute, having started the other three.

Chelsea next play Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

