CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Milley under fire: ‘I would never tip off any enemy’

By Jamie McIntyre
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsEoY_0cChjfF000

‘I WOULD NEVER TIP OFF ANY ENEMY’: In his second day of congressional testimony, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley faced withering criticism of calls with his Chinese counterpart, along with demands from Republicans that he resign.

Milley testified he hasn’t read Bob Woodward’s book Peril, in which he’s quoted as telling Chinese Gen. Li Zuocheng , “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time.” But he insisted the context of the conversation is being misconstrued.

“I would never tip off any enemy to any kind of surprise thing that we were going to do. That's a different context than that conversation,” Milley testified before the House Armed Services Committee. “They were concerned that we, President Trump, was going to launch an attack. He was not going to launch an attack. I knew he wasn't going to launch an attack. At the direction of the secretary of defense, I engaged the Chinese.”

FORMER TRUMP OFFICIALS DISPUTE MILLEY'S VERSION OF EVENTS ON CHINA CALL

‘DID YOU OR DID YOU NOT?’: “I just want to say, did you or did you not tell him that if we were going to attack, you would let him know?” asked Republican Rep. Vicki Hartzler of Missouri.

“As part of that conversation, I said, ‘General Li, there is not going to be a war, there's not going to be an attack between great powers. And if there was, the tensions would build up, there would be calls going back and forth from all kinds of senior officials.’ I said, ‘Hell, General, I'll probably give you a call, but we're not going to attack you, trust me, we're not going to attack you,” Milly replied.

“I understand your intent,” Hartzler replied. “ But I think you articulating that, that you would tell him you would give him a call, I think is worthy of your resignation.”

Later in the hearing, after a long harangue, when Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz asked point-blank if Milley would resign, the four-star general replied simply, “I serve at the pleasure of the president.”

GAETZ SLAMS MILLEY FOR SPENDING MORE TIME TALKING TO REPORTERS THAN PLANNING AFGHAN WITHDRAWAL

REHASHING BIDEN’S ABC INTERVIEW: Republicans on the committee continued to argue that President Joe Biden misled the country in an Aug. 18 interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on which Biden said his military advisers never told him to keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.

Like theologians debating the meaning of biblical text, the two sides went back and forth over which part of Biden's answer was the key part. Louisiana Republican Rep. Mike Johnson read the transcript (which you can read in yesterday’s Daily on Defense ) into the record, focusing on this exchange:

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, no one told — your military advisers did not tell you, "No, we should just keep 2,500 troops. It's been a stable situation for the last several years. We can do that. We can continue to do that"?

BIDEN: No. No one said that to me that I can recall.

Both Milley and U.S. Central Commander Gen. Frank McKenzie testified they favored keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan and indirectly confirmed that was their advice to the president. The debate was over which part of the question Biden was responding in the negative.

Was Biden saying, “No. No one told him to leave 2,500 troops”? Or was Biden saying, “No. No one told him that 2,500 would maintain a stable situation.”

“People are saying that the president said nobody offered, no one said that we should keep 2,500 there,” said Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith of Washington. “But what the president actually said was, there was no option on the table to keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan in a stable environment .”

“The president, in fact, made it clear earlier in that same interview that, yes, some of his military leaders had said that we should keep 2,500 troops there,” Smith said. “What he said was, none of them said that we could do it in a stable, peaceful environment. And that is the key point.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Good Thursday morning and welcome to Jamie McIntyre’s Daily on Defense , written and compiled by Washington Examiner National Security Senior Writer Jamie McIntyre ( @jamiejmcintyre ) and edited by Victor I. Nava . Email here with tips, suggestions, calendar items, and anything else. Sign up or read current and back issues at DailyonDefense.com . If signing up doesn’t work, shoot us an email and we’ll add you to our list. And be sure to follow us on Twitter: @dailyondefense .

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP OR READ BACK ISSUES OF DAILY ON DEFENSE

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!

NOTE TO READERS: I know we just took a break, but Daily on Defense will be on hiatus again next week from Oct. 4 through and including Oct. 11, the Columbus Day federal holiday. Please check the Washington Examiner’s US Military & Defense Policy News page for updates while I’m gone.

HAPPENING TODAY: The House of Representatives meets at noon to vote on a Senate measure that would avert a government shutdown at midnight. The bill, which has been stripped of a provision that would have raised the debt ceiling, would fund the federal government, including the Pentagon, into early December.

ALSO TODAY: The Senate Armed Services Committee hears from outside experts on the failures in Afghanistan and the way ahead. Testifying are Thomas Joscelyn , senior fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and senior editor of The Long War Journal ; and Vali Nasr , professor of Middle East studies and international affairs at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.

PREDICTION: AL QAEDA WILL BE BACK: At yesterday’s House hearing, Milley, in response to a question about whether the U.S. is safer now, said it is but may not be for long.

“It's a real possibility in the not too distant future, six, 12, 18, 24, 36 months, that kind of time frame, for reconstitution of al Qaeda or ISIS,” Milley testified. “We must remember that the Taliban was and remains a terrorist organization, and they still have not broken with al Qaeda. I have no illusions about who we are dealing with.”

“We must continue to protect the United States of America and its people from terrorist attacks from Afghanistan; a reconstituted al Qaeda or ISIS with aspirations to attack the United States is a very real possibility, and those conditions to include activity and ungoverned spaces could present themselves in the next 12 to 36 months,” Milley said

BAGRAM DEBATE: Gen. Frank McKenzie testified that he would have preferred to hold on to the sprawling Bagram Air Base but that once he was given orders to withdraw all U.S. troops except for a small force to protect the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, he lost the ability to hold and defend the base.

“This is important; the Bagram option went away when we were ordered to reduce our presence to the 650 personnel in Kabul,” McKenzie said. “The guidance I received in April was to conduct the complete withdrawal of U.S. combat forces and plan for a diplomatic security force of absolutely no more than 650 service members. It was not feasible to preserve the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, hold and defend Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Embassy's key link to the outside world, and also defend Bagram Airfield with 650 soldiers and Marines.”

HOLDING BAGRAM AIR BASE REQUIRED MORE TROOPS IN AFGHANISTAN, PENTAGON OFFICIALS SAY

$83 BILLION OF EQUIPMENT NOT LEFT BEHIND: Over the past two days, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has attempted to correct the record about how much and what kind of U.S. military weaponry and equipment was left for the Afghan military and subsequently fell into the hands of the Taliban.

On Tuesday, Austin said the $83 to $84 billion figure was misleading. “That's the number that we invested in Afghan security forces over a 20 year period of time, and less than 20% of that was dedicated toward Afghan equipment,” Austin said. “Most of that money was focused on sustainment and salaries and those types of things.”

That would put the total value of equipment left behind at somewhere around $16 billion, still a substantial sum. Austin says all high-end, high-tech equipment used by U.S. forces was successfully “retrograded” out of the country before the fall of Kabul.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Rundown

Washington Examiner : Holding Bagram Air Base required more troops in Afghanistan, Pentagon officials say

Washington Examiner : Austin says it was State Department's 'call' not to evacuate US citizens from Afghanistan sooner

Washington Examiner : GOP lawmaker confronts Milley on China call

Washington Examiner : Former Trump officials dispute Milley's version of events on China call

Washington Examiner : Democrats warn Biden not to use Russian bases to counter Afghanistan terror threats

Washington Examiner : Gaetz slams Milley for spending more time talking to reporters than planning Afghan withdrawal

Washington Examiner : Military leaders warn of al Qaeda reemergence

Washington Examiner : 'Let us meet in the sky': China boasts US Air Force should fear new arsenal

AP : North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US

Wall Street Journal : Kim Sees Biden Policy as Unchanged

AP : Military units track guns with tech that could aid foes

Bloomberg : Austin Says Trump Pentagon Team Left No Afghanistan Withdrawal Plan

South China Morning Post : U.S., Chinese Militaries Hold 2 Days Of Talks, Stress The Need For More

Breaking Defense : ‘Global Strike From Space;’ Did Kendall Reveal Chinese Threat?

Defense News : China Preps Rollout Of A New Carrier-Based Fighter Jet

Asia Times : U.S. Marines Are Bringing A Ship Killer To The Pacific

Reuters : Philippines Defence Chief Says Was Urged By China To Drop Review Of U.S. Pact

New York Times : Amid Tensions With U.S., Erdogan Meets With Putin to Talk Military Deals

Air Force Magazine : Nearly 94 Percent of Airmen, Guardians Now Vaccinated Against COVID

USNI News : Huntington Ingalls Says All Employees Must Be ‘Fully Vaccinated’ For COVID-19 By December

Military Times : Down To 2 Marines Still Hospitalized After Afghanistan Suicide Bombing

Air Force Magazine : Senate Panel Wants the Services to Manage F-35 Sustainment, Not the JPO

Defense News : Boeing Gets Nod To Start Building Germany’s P-8 Anti-Submarine Aircraft

Air Force Magazine : Does AI Present a New Attack Surface for Adversaries?

Washington Post : Afghans bury paintings and hide books out of fear of Taliban crackdown on arts and culture

Washington Post : How an Instagram star’s $7 million mission to rescue Afghan civilians struggled to get off the ground

Stars and Stripes : 'Crapshoot' Sentencing By Court-Martial Juries Likely To End, Advocates For New Legislation Say

19fortyfive.com : North Korea's New Hypersonic Missile: Just a Bunch of Hype?

19fortyfive.com : The U.S. Navy Has A New Master Plan To Kill Russian Submarines

19fortyfive.com : M2 .50 Caliber Machine Gun: Massive and Old (But Irreplaceable?)

Calendar

THURSDAY | SEPTEMBER 30

9:30 a.m. G50 Dirksen — Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to receive testimony on Afghanistan, with Thomas Joscelyn , senior fellow, Foundation for the Defense of Democracies senior editor, The Long War Journal , and Vali Nasr , professor of Middle East Studies and International Affairs Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and former senior advisor to U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan. https://www.armed-services.senate.gov/hearings

11 a.m. Pentagon Briefing Rm., 2D972 — Army Maj. Gen. Clement Coward , acting executive director, Office of Force Resiliency for the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness; and Defense Suicide Prevention Office Director Karin Orvis , provide an on-the-record, off-camera briefing on the 2020 Annual Suicide Report.

1 p.m. Pentagon Briefing Rm., 2D972 — Media briefing by Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck , commander, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command and John Kirby , Pentagon press secretary. https://www.defense.gov/News/Live-Events/

11 a.m. — International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War virtual discussion: “Eliminating the Existential Threat of Nuclear Weapons.” Undersecretary-General and UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu ; Peter Maurer , president of the International Committee of the Red Cross; Shekhar Mehta , president of Rotary International; and Ruth Mitchell , board chair of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War. Register at https://www.ippnw.org/eliminating-the-threat

2 p.m. — House Homeland Security Oversight, Management and Accountability Subcommittee hearing: “20 Years After 9/11: Transforming DHS to Meet the Homeland Security Mission,” with Chris Currie , director of the Government Accountability Office's Homeland Security and Justice Team; Randolph "Tex" Alles , acting Homeland Security undersecretary for management; and Angela Bailey , chief human capital officer in the Homeland Security Department. https://homeland.house.gov/activities/hearings

FRIDAY | OCTOBER 1

10 a.m. — Center for Strategic and International Studies virtual event, “ A Conversation with Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks ,” with Nina Easton , CSIS senior associate; and Beverly Kirk , fellow and director for outreach, International Security Program, and director, CSIS Smart Women, Smart Power Initiative. https://www.csis.org/events/conversation


QUOTE OF THE DAY

“For any American to question your loyalty to our nation, to question your understanding of our Constitution, your loyalty to our Constitution, your recognition and understanding of the civilian chain of command, is despicable.”

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney of apologizing to Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley for his treatment by her fellow Republicans at Wednesday’s House Armed Services Committee hearing.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 3

Related
mediaite.com

Matt Gaetz RAGES at Milley, Austin During Hearing: ‘If We Didn’t Have a President That Was So Addled, You All Would Be Fired!’

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) unleashed on General Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a hearing on the U.S.’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. As Milley and Austin appeared before the House Armed Services Committee the day after their hearing with the Senate committee, Gaetz went off about their assessments on Afghanistan and broader decisions around the Middle East.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Rubio: I’m Not Sure We’re Better Off Than We Were Under Trump

Despite the whirlwind in Washington this week, Marco Rubio isn’t worried—at least not for his own party. As of now, Democrats have reached a deal to stave off a government shutdown until December, but they still need to prevent another crisis: a first-ever default on the national debt. Rubio is among the Senate Republicans who blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling, effectively forcing Democrats to make the move on their own. “If you’re going to make a decision to ram your agenda down our throat, then you’re going to have to do the debt limit by yourself as well,” the Florida Republican told Kelly O’Donnell, a White House correspondent for NBC News.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

The single flawed assumption that sunk Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal plan

The linchpin of President Joe Biden's plan to conduct a well-ordered departure from Afghanistan was the fanciful assumption that an Afghan military trained, equipped, and advised by the United States for 20 years at the cost of $83 billion would be capable of holding off the Taliban long enough for a steady stream of American citizens and Afghan evacuees to leave the country calmly over several months.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Gaetz tells Milley he would be fired if Biden wasn’t ‘so addled’

Rep. Matt Gaetz launched into a scathing cross-examination of Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during their Wednesday testimony on the chaotic and deadly US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying that if President Biden wasn’t so “addled,” the military leaders would have been fired. As Milley and Austin appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Defense Department#Us Military#Us Citizens#Military Personnel#Joint Chiefs#Chinese#Republicans#Milley S
newsbrig.com

Milley admits he would tell China if US launched an attack

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley admitted Wednesday that he would give his Chinese counterpart a heads up if the US launched an attack against Beijing, during a second day of grilling on Capitol Hill that touched on his two reported calls to the Chinese general.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Afghanistan pullout damaged US credibility with allies and enemies, says top general Mark Milley

The chaos that erupted as the US withdrew from Afghanistan and the country fell to the Taliban adversely affected US credibility with both its allies and its enemies, the top US general has admitted.Gen Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, agreed with the assertion made by GOP Sen Roger Wicker during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, that US allies and enemies around the world were “reviewing” the state of the US’s position around the world following the rapid defeat of the US-backed Afghan government."I think that our credibility with allies and...
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

Liar in chief: Military brass urged Biden to keep US troops in Afghanistan

Directly contradicting President Joe Biden, top military officials testified Tuesday that they advised him against pulling all US troops from Afghanistan. That makes his repeated insistence that he never got any such advice the most shameless of his many tall tales about the fiasco. It also means the whole disaster...
MILITARY
Washington Times

Gen. Milley defends calls to Chinese: ‘I was certain’ Trump wouldn’t order attack

America’s top general on Tuesday vehemently defended his Jan. 8 phone call with Chinese military leaders, telling lawmakers that he was “certain” then-President Donald Trump wouldn’t order an attack on Beijing and wanted to convey that reassuring message to his Chinese counterparts. Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Army...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Washington Times

What does Milley have to do to get fired?

George Washington is known as “the indispensable man.” Smash cut to 2021, and it seems Gen. Mark Milley has stolen that moniker, not for successes, but in spite of failures so dramatic, they make Marlon Brando’s Col. Walter E. Kurtz look like a model soldier. Mr. Milley feels no shame...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs

Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the state department was “very concerned”. There have been more than 500 such flights through nine months this year, as opposed to 300 all of last year.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
148K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy