Protests

Women’s March for Reproductive Rights Is Great — But We Need a Strike

By Kaylen Ralph
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 5 days ago
This op-ed argues that instead of another women's march, we should try something new. One day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, more than 3 million people gathered around the world in protest of his politics and personality. At least half a million of those individuals converged in the nation’s capital on January 21, 2017, for what was a truly stunning demonstration of civilian support for gender equality and reproductive health care rights, as well as minority and LGBTQ rights and immigrants.

