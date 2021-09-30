CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bacon at highest price in 40 years

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) -- You're going to have to work a bit harder to bring home the bacon. The price of the much-beloved cured pork product is higher than it's been in the last 40 years. The average price of bacon is nearly 30 percent higher now than it was...

Bacon prices hit record high amid supply chain disruptions, increased demand

The price of bacon has increased nearly 50% over the past 10 years and those prices won’t be going down any time soon. In 2011, the price of bacon in August was $4.77 and in August of this year, bacon prices skyrocketed to $7.09, according to data collected by the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
Gas prices explode – and oil prices will follow

Brent crude oil prices have broken through $80 a barrel for the first time in almost three years. Oil’s rally comes as soaring European gas and coal prices presage a winter energy crisis. In September 2020 “in Europe it cost €119… to buy enough gas to heat the average home for a year”, says The Economist. “Today that figure is €738.”
Bacon prices are way up, Valley farms see increased demand

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The price of bacon is more expensive than it has been in the past 40 years. “I had a chef contact me saying that it used to be commodity bacon was $2.50/lb. and now it’s $7,” Clay Trainum of Autumn Olive Farms said. “We’re a local, small farm in Virginia, so when you see commodity prices for bacon or pork belly that’s higher than our prices, and we allocate about 600 acres of land toward the raising of our pigs, something is certainly extraordinary.”
Energy prices drive Europe inflation to highest since 2008

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union’s statistics agency says sharply higher oil and gas prices have helped push annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro to its highest in more than a decade. Eurostat reported Friday that inflation came in at 3.4% for September, up from 3.0% in August and more than the 3.3% expected by market analysts. Boosted by a jolting 17.4% increase in energy prices, the overall inflation level is the euro area’s highest since 2008. Core inflation, which excludes volatile fuel and food, was more modest at 1.9%. Higher prices for natural gas and electricity have spread concern among European governments, which are taking steps to limit rises in residential utility bills.
Earlier drop in processing pork causes bacon prices to jump 28%

Bacon lovers in the U.S. will now have to pay more than they have in the last four decades, as inflation threatens. The U.S. government attributes the soaring prices to large firms controlling a major section of the market share, and to this end, the Biden administration has come up with measures to ensure fair competition.
Bacon Is the Most Expensive It Has Been in the Last 40 Years

Do you remember when bacon was more or less a personality trait in the early aughts? It was an era when bacon and mustaches were actual decor items, and the word "hipster" had the internet in a chokehold. Thankfully, we've moved past that particular cultural moment, but bacon is no less popular. Unfortunately, for all of those bacon fans out there, CNN reports that the meat is more expensive now for Americans than it has been in the last 40 years.
Bacon prices have skyrocketed to record levels, and they might not go down anytime soon

Bacon is more expensive for Americans than it has been in the past 40 years. And yes, that is accounting for inflation. That hankering for pork chops is costing you about 7% more than 12 months ago. The average price for that slab of bacon to accompany the Sunday morning spread has jumped nearly 28% during the past 12 months, inflation-adjusted Consumer Price Index data show.
U.S. oil prices log highest finish since late July

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest since late July. It's been a "risk-on day across the board," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Another storm is expected to become a major hurricane in the Atlantic, but the long term track is still uncertain at this point," he said. "Between the risk-on environment in equity markets and uncertainty of future storms, we expect to maintain strength in the energy markets until more clarity is achieved." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.07, or 1.5%, to settle at $73.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since July 30, FactSet data show.
Gas prices likely to rise nationwide as oil spikes, industry analyst says

Gas prices are likely to slowly rise nationwide as the price of oil nears its highest level in seven years, according to an industry analyst. Over the next two weeks, prices will likely rise in "most areas of the country," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business. However, the Great Lakes region "is likely to notice more pain before other areas," he added.
Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Gas prices rose two cents over the past week to $3.20 per gallon, a level not seen since October 2014. The probable causes for the increase are a slight uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $73 bbl, according to AAA. “Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the … Continue reading "Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure" The post Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Walmart Is Facing These 5 Shortages Right Now

Grocery shoppers have been vocal about all the shortages they are seeing on shelves right now, and employees are joining in. Taste of Home recently asked its Facebook followers which items are hard to find right now, and thousands of people commented, many of which called out Walmart for having several shortages.
Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Smaller Products, Rising Prices: Shrinkflation Hitting Grocery Store Shelves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shrinking products and rising prices. From cereal to soap, paper towels to pretzels, you might have noticed you’re not getting as much as you used to at the grocery store. Consumer blogs pointed WCCO to products like oatmeal packets of 10 cut to eight for some varieties, tuna cans from seven to five ounces, and some family size cereals slimming down from 19.3 ounces to 18.8 ounces, all evidence of inflation, or what’s known as shrinkflation. Kim Sovell, a marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas, says companies have learned how consumers don’t like to pay more. “It’s...
Semiconductor shortage pushes new car sales to lowest September this century

Last month was the worst September in more than two decades for the UK’s new car sellers as a global shortage of semiconductors pushed down supplies.New figures show that just 215,312 cars were registered in September. It is more than a third less than the same month last year, which was already low because of the pandemic.It is the weakest September since 1998, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which compiles the data.“This is a desperately disappointing September and further evidence of the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic on the sector,” said SMMT chief executive...
