The 1578-Horsepower Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Is Peak Engine

By Ben Oliver
CAR AND DRIVER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs this it? Are we approaching peak engine? Carmakers are winding down their development of internal-combustion engines and switching to hybrid and electric power to propel their most extreme models. So along with a couple of other Bugattis with the same 1578-hp engine, there's a good chance that the Chiron Super Sport we've just driven will be the most powerful combustion-engine production car from a major manufacturer ever.

