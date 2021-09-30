The 1578-Horsepower Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Is Peak Engine

The Chevrolet Corvette is an all-American icon that has graced our roads for well over half a century. The eighth-generation car, the C8, is the first mid-engine production version in the history of the Corvette brand, and people can't seem to get enough of it. This sleek sports car offers exotic supercar levels of performance for not a lot of money, and the aftermarket tuning scene has already taken a big liking to it. While some have made the C8 Corvette ridiculously fast, others focus more on the looks department. Widebody kits are becoming popular for this model, and the internet can't stop talking about the "Black Widow" kit that's been floating around social media for a while. So when is it coming out?

