This small travel gear on Amazon Prime keeps our editors moving on the road

By Matador Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePacking correctly for travel takes practice and repetition. The most experienced travelers know to leave the must-have travel items in their travel pack so there’s no chance they will be forgotten. Matador’s Travel and Outdoor editors are among those believers — in fact, each has spent years honing his or her travel setup to be optimized for the type of travel and activities they most frequently embark on, whether that be a yoga retreat or tour of Paris museums. Here are those small travel items, each of which can fit in your travel pack without hogging all the room you need for clothes, laptop, and other must-haves. Every item on this list is available via Amazon Prime. So go ahead — trip out your travel pack and own the road on your next adventure.

IN THIS ARTICLE
