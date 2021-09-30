CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado has distributed $168M in emergency rental assistance payments

kiowacountypress.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) - Colorado has distributed more than $168 million in pandemic-related emergency rental assistance payments (ERAP) as of September 1, a state agency said this week. The total represents a 12% increase from three weeks ago, when officials from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), which oversees the...

kiowacountypress.net

Comments / 0

