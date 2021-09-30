CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember When the Chicks Released Their ‘Shut Up and Sing’ Documentary?

By Angela Stefano
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Sept. 30, 2006, the Dixie Chicks — now the Chicks — were three and a half years removed from the incident that left them blackballed in mainstream country music, made them targets of intense vitriol from listeners and media members and even prompted threats on their lives. But on that date, 15 years ago today, a documentary chronicling the story that began with Natalie Maines' dig at then-president George W. Bush during a March 2003 show in London, England premiered at the Aspen Film Festival.

