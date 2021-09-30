LBA Ware welcomes mortgage compliance expert Lyndal McLaughlin to CompenSafe implementation team

SVP of Retail Divisions Regional Processing Managers at 1st Community Mortgage Co. Candra McLaughlin of First Community Mortgage has been promoted to SVP of Retail Divisions Regional Processing Managers. A 23-year veteran of the industry, McLaughlin works in FCM’s Mt. Juliet office and resides in Spring Hill. She also is among the 100 operational superstars in housing included in HousingWire’s 2021 list of HW Insiders. Her nomination notes, “she and her Ops team are almost transparent to the organization: Getting the job done and doing so in a way that seems effortless.”

