Animals

Natural Connections: Fuzzy bees fattening up

By Editorials
Daily Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy office window looks out onto the museum’s backyard and the pollinator gardens that grow there in tousled abundance. Wildflower season peaked weeks ago, but gems of color still glint in the afternoon sunshine. Once-fragrant bergamot has dried into tufty brown seed heads, but the golden petals of black-eyed Susans and lance-leaved coreopsis contrast nicely with the frilly purple petals of asters. Those complementary colors are more beautiful — and more attractive to bees — than either on their own.

