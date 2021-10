Taylor Swift was the recipient of the grand award for special or variety at the 46th annual Gracie Awards, which took place virtually on the Alliance For Women in Media’s Facebook page on Oct. 5. Olympian gymnast Simone Biles presented the award to Swift, which was for the star’s “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” concert film. “It is given to a woman that has made contributions to media that go above and beyond, that shine a spotlight on issues, and display creativity and storytelling,” Biles said when presenting the award to Swift. Biles also took the time to thank Swift for standing...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO