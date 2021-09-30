Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/30/21: Another day, another Vientos homer
*All results from games played on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (50-72) BUFFALO 7, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX) Yes, Vientos hit his organizational-leading 25th home run of the season, but it didn’t really matter much as the Herd jumped all over Jordan Yamamoto, smacking him around for earned seven runs over five innings. The bullpen looked solid after he was removed from the game in the sixth, with Robert Gsellman, Yeizo Campos, and Akeem Bostick combining to putting up all zeroes, but Syracuse was in such a deep hole it really didn’t matter.www.amazinavenue.com
