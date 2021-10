Millwall were beaten 2-0 by Leicester City in the Carabao Cup Third Round. Here you can observe Ademola Lookman’s and Kelechi Iheanacho’s goals. Traveling to the Den is never easy – if you don’t believe me then watch a Millwall or away fan documentary, mate – inside or out of the stadium. Nevertheless, Leicester had a job to do and completed it with a ‘weaker’ starting eleven than usual. A perfect early round cup night.

