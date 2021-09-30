2021 Stock Watch – T Zach Banner – Stock Up

The biggest headline for the Chicago Bears heading into Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season was that first-round pick Justin Fields was making his NFL debut after Andy Dalton suffered a bone bruise in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals and would be expected to miss a couple of weeks. The excitement that Bears' fans had the moment he was drafted and just couldn't wait to see him on the field in a regular-season game. The fans, the coaching staff, the team weren't expecting his first start to come so quickly, thought maybe Fields' would sit the entire year so he can develop and watch Dalton from the sideline but that wasn't the case. His first start would come verse a very tough Cleveland Browns team in Cleveland, and would have to try and survive under the Bears' offensive line unit and Myles Garrett.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO