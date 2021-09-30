March for climate action

Come march with 350 Roaring Fork each Friday morning demanding more action from local, state and national leaders to address the climate crisis. The last IPCC report made clear we are destined for more rising temperatures and worse weather extremes. What remains is how bad things will get. Not very motivating. But that’s the truth. There are ample ideas and solutions being tried everywhere. What is lacking though is a corresponding political movement. The world’s well-off, those with political power, are going about their business in what social scientists call a “present bias” — the tendency to ignore problems that exist in the future. President Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget bill proposes 80% reductions in CO2 from power plants by 2030, plus investments in clean energy, electric vehicles and regenerative agriculture. It is paid for with taxes on the wealthy and corporations (who have done rather well during the pandemic). It is a start to the kind of effort required to preserve a livable planet. Yet it is held up by a “flat-Earth” Republican Party and senators like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, two of the 10 senators named by Keith McCoy, the Exxon lobbyist caught on tape boasting of Exxon’s success at blocking any climate legislation in Washington.