Guest Commentary: Our Leaders Have the Power to Decarcerate and Save Lives, but Where Is the Will?

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and President Joe Biden promised to expand the protections of Bears Ears and the Grand Staircase national monuments. We are still waiting, and with the current allowances of the oil and gas industry, it seems we will now wait even longer. My ancestors were brutalized and maimed. Our communities carry the burden of generations of abuse, discrimination, and pain. Trust in our government doesn’t come easy given the history of how the government has treated us. I was and continue to be hopeful because President Biden and the congressional delegation appointed Congresswoman Haaland as Secretary of the Interior.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO