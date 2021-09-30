CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Guest Commentary: Our Leaders Have the Power to Decarcerate and Save Lives, but Where Is the Will?

By Vanguard Administrator
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReducing jail, prison, and detention center populations is a critical means of fighting the spread of COVID-19. Research shows that reductions in the United States incarceration rate would have prevented millions of COVID-19 cases and tens of thousands of deaths, both inside jails and prisons and in their surrounding communities. For those of us working with incarcerated people during the pandemic, this confirms what we already know: decarceration will save lives and is a vital part of pandemic response. So why, with the Delta variant tearing through the country and a new, vaccine resistant variant discovered, are we not seeing more releases?

