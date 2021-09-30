Why ‘Titane’ won’t get the Oscar love it deserves
Titane is one of the most decorated movies of the year. Director Julia Ducournau was awarded with the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The film also won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. Despite not being released in theaters yet, it has also attracted plenty of controversy. Even the Wikipedia entry cannot go more than one sentence without mentioning one of the most shocking aspects of Titane.aiptcomics.com
