Meet Phillip Wortham, a 2021 40 Under 40 honoree

“What can St. Louis do better to get more young people involved in entrepreneurship?”. We posed that question to the honorees of our inaugural Inno Under 25 feature, which spotlighted seven up-and-coming St. Louis innovators who are 25 years old or younger. Their responses focused on two specific areas — funding and outreach — in which they believe St. Louis can improve upon to help startup founders like themselves. Here’s a closer look at the honorees' response to St. Louis Inno’s prompt.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO