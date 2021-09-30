Meet Phillip Wortham, a 2021 40 Under 40 honoree
Phillip Wortham is the director of operations and technology for the USF Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS) and a 2021 40 Under 40 honoree.www.bizjournals.com
