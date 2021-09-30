LBA Ware welcomes mortgage compliance expert Lyndal McLaughlin to CompenSafe implementation team

Competition to offer mortgage rates below 1% has intensified as a building society launched a market-leading deal.Yorkshire Building Society said the two-year tracker rate of 0.78% is available to borrowers with a 35% deposit, and has a £995 fee and free standard valuation.The mutual has also introduced several other trackers, including a 0.89% tracker rate offered to home buyers or those re-mortgaging with a 25% deposit, which also comes with a £995 fee and free standard valuation.For borrowers with smaller deposits, a two-year rate of 2.59% is available for those with a 5% deposit.Tracker mortgages are variable rate deals which...

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO