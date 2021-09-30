Launch of the super-repairable/sustainable Fairphone 4

Don’t think Fairphone is done. Just because Fairphone 3 sale has been discontinued already, it does not mean that brand has stopped working on a new one. In fact, the Fairphone 4 is already being finalized for launch. There is no official announcement yet but renders of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced. The new model shows off a more modern look and slim design. It really looks like an upgraded version of the previous version but will still be sustainable.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO