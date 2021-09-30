CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Launch of the super-repairable/sustainable Fairphone 4

By Steve Litchfield
allaboutwindowsphone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Fairphone 4, software support is guaranteed until the end of 2025 and includes upgrades to Android 12 and Android 13, but the company aims to extend it even further, until the end of 2027, with upgrades to Android 14 and Android 15 despite support from the chipset supplier expiring. With this unparalleled ambition, Fairphone is aiming to repeat what it succeeded in doing with a previous model: six years of software support from the launch of an Android device.

androidpolice.com

Fairphone 4

Fairphone devices have a pretty beautiful concept behind them — they're designed to be "fairer" than the competition. This means a lower environmental impact than your average smartphone and decent working conditions for the people making them throughout the supply chain. The Fairphone company is also a heavy proponent of right-to-repair and the phones feature a modular design to make it easier and less costly to fix. The follow-up to 2019's Fairphone 3 has now leaked, showing off several improvements over its predecessor.
CELL PHONES
phocuswire.com

Google launches sustainability initiatives, confirms "Things to Do" changes

Google is taking action on sustainability issues related to travel with two new initiatives. Beginning this week, hotels that have met sustainability standards from certain independent organizations, such as Green Key or EarthCheck, will have an eco-certified badge next to their name in searches on google.com/travel. In addition, the “about”...
INTERNET
CoinTelegraph

NFT project launches for Shadowy Super-Coders

T3rm.dev, the first decentralized terminal in the metaverse built on the Web 3.0 stack, just launched. This unstoppable global CLI on the Ethereum blockchain enables the minting of commands as provably rare, collectible nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. At the intersection of art, developer culture and 80s nostalgia, this platform gives...
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

The makers of the Fairphone are reportedly making sustainable wireless earbuds

Fairphone, the Dutch brand known for developing sustainable phones, is gearing up to launch its next smartphone: the Fairphone 4 5G. Over the last few weeks, we have seen the upcoming phone pop up in multiple leaks, revealing its brand-new design and some of the specifications. But it looks like the Fairphone 4 isn’t the only product the Dutch brand is developing. If a new leak is to be believed, the company is looking to dip its toe into the truly wireless earphones segment.
ELECTRONICS
boatinternational.com

Water Revolution Foundation launches Sustainable Yacht Design Taskforce

Water Revolution Foundation has announced the creation of a Sustainable Yacht Design Taskforce that will see the biggest names in yachting join forces in an effort to accelerate sustainability in yacht design. The initiative, which was launched at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show, provides a platform for designers and naval...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Twice

PRO Launches Super-Flexible Home Theater Loudspeaker

Pro Audio Technology (PRO) has announced a new loudspeaker model, the SR-28212ai, which the company calls “the most acoustically ambitious and flexible loudspeaker ever created.”. The SR-28212ai features a 1.7-inch advanced polymer compression tweeter, two ultra-high output 8-inch midrange drivers, and two 12-inch, 2000W woofers inside a distinctive enclosure. It...
ELECTRONICS
true-tech.net

Fairphone 4 launched: Snapdragon 750G, 5G, and replaceable components

Remember Fairphone? The Dutch social enterprise is back with a new smartphone dubbed as Fairphone 4 that brings 5G, higher repairability score, security updates for 5 years, and more on the table. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fairphone 4. Fairphone 4 Pricing and Availability. When it comes...
NFL
cnx-software.com

Fairphone 4 repairable Android smartphone comes with a 5-year warranty

The Fairphone is a socially responsible repairable, modular Android smartphone that aims to last longer than most other phones. The latest iteration is the Fairphone 4, which follows the Fairphone 3 released in August 2019. The Fairphone 4 runs Android 11 on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor coupled with...
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
NFL
martechseries.com

Higg Launches Traceability Partner Program for Supply Chain Sustainability

Collaboration with atma.io, FibreTrace, and TrusTrace Adds Technology Solutions for Identifying Sustainability Impacts, Validating Product Chain of Custody, and Advancing Supply Chain Transparency. Higg, a technology platform that enables consumer goods companies to measure, manage, and share the social and environmental impacts of their full value chain, today announced a...
ECONOMY
idahobusinessreview.com

Chobani launches sustainable yogurt packaging

Chobani is replacing plastic cups with a new paper cup composed of 80% paperboard with a thin plastic lining. The new packaging will be used for its oat flavor yogurt, but could be expanded to other products in the future. The new cup will start hitting store shelves near the end of the year, the company ...
FOOD & DRINKS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Fairphone 4 image renders surfaced ahead of launch

Don’t think Fairphone is done. Just because Fairphone 3 sale has been discontinued already, it does not mean that brand has stopped working on a new one. In fact, the Fairphone 4 is already being finalized for launch. There is no official announcement yet but renders of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced. The new model shows off a more modern look and slim design. It really looks like an upgraded version of the previous version but will still be sustainable.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The Fairphone 4 is a sustainable smartphone that doesn't look like complete crap

Manufacturers are in a constant battle to create the fastest, sleekest, and most beautiful phones. This race to the top makes other things fall by the wayside, like fair resource sourcing and living working conditions for everyone involved in the supply chain. This is the niche Fairphone has always been striving to hit, and today, after 18 months of development, the company is releasing its latest product: The Fairphone 4, which the manufacturer calls “probably the most sustainable phone in the world.”
CELL PHONES
linuxtoday.com

Fairphone 4 Supported by postmarketOS

The Fairphone 4 from the Dutch manufacturer Fairphone BV was officially presented yesterday. Like its predecessors, it is a mid-range device whose concept is characterized by fair conditions in production and the use of raw materials that are as clean as possible. The modular structure stands for longevity and easy repairability. For the first time, the manufacturer is offering a generous guarantee period of five years, which is unusual in the industry.
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Fairphone 4 announced with repairable design and 5-year guarantee

Sustainable smartphone specialist Fairphone has announced its latest and greatest product, the ultra-repairable Fairphone 4. This so-called ethical smartphone is way more repairable than other modern smartphones, with a glueless, modular design that positively encourages you to crack it open and get tinkering. Fairphone offers eight modules for repairing each area of the device, including a battery, camera modules, covers, ports, and more besides.
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

Fairphone 4 5G official, modular, sustainable and reasonably priced

(Pocket-lint) - Dutch manufacturer Fairphone is back with its first 5G handset. Like its previous devices, the Fairphone 4 5G is big on sustainability. It is modular, which makes it easier to repair and therefore should last longer between upgrades. It comes with a mammoth five-year warranty at no additional...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Incase Launches A.R.C. Collection of Sustainable Bags

Incase has released a collection of sustainable bags called A.R.C. (A Responsible Carry) Collection. They use premium, eco-friendly materials along with some special features. Materials and trims including 900D x 1200D recycled polyester with water-repellent coating, and outer-most pockets made from 900D recycled polyester with ultra-resilient PU coatings to protect areas of high wear. Plus YKK weather-resistant and RC Zippers throughout for safety and reliability.
BEAUTY & FASHION
allaboutwindowsphone.com

October 2021: Top 5 smartphone options at various price points

I should also say that I'm a in privileged position in that I own (or have been loaned) quite a number of smartphones across all mobile OS over the last few years, as part of my reviewing jobs - but this does put me in a good place to assess what's good and bad in terms of recommending something.
CELL PHONES

