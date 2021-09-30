CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Sure Signs You Have "Frightening" Long Covid, Says New Study

By Michael Martin
EatThis
EatThis
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSZ3T_0cChf0Bk00
iStock

As experts have been saying for months, there's nothing simple about COVID-19. That especially applies to the phenomenon known as "long COVID," a condition some people develop after the coronavirus should have cleared the body. Researchers don't know what causes it or how to effectively treat it, but some people can be debilitated by the symptoms. But a new study has uncovered how many people get long COVID, and what its most common signs are. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

1

What the Study Found

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YNC1_0cChf0Bk00
Shutterstock

British researchers looked at the health records of more than 270,000 people recovering from COVID-19 and found that 37% had at least one long COVID symptom diagnosed in the three to six months after their COVID infection.

Earlier estimates were that 1 in 3 people experience long COVID, so the new findings actually exceed that.

"I think one of the characteristics of this virus is particularly awful is that It actually causes you to make an immune response to the lining of your own blood vessels, causing inflammation of blood vessels, otherwise known as vasculitis," said Dr. Paul Offit, a professor of pediatrics at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, on CNN Wednesday. "So really every organ can be affected."

Read on for the most common long COVID symptoms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkOlf_0cChf0Bk00
Shutterstock

The researchers found the most common long COVID symptoms included:

  • Abnormal breathing – reported by 8% of people in the study
  • Abdominal symptoms – 8%
  • Anxiety/depression – 15%
  • Chest/throat pain – 6%
  • Cognitive problems ('brain fog') – 4%
  • Fatigue – 6%
  • Headache – 5%
  • Myalgia (muscle pain) – 1.5%
  • Other pain – 7%
  • Any of the above symptoms – 37%

"Long-COVID symptoms were more frequent in those who had been hospitalized, and they were slightly more common in women," the researchers wrote. "Older people and men had more breathing difficulties and cognitive problems, whereas young people and women had more headaches, abdominal symptoms and anxiety/depression. Many patients had more than one long-COVID symptom, and symptoms tended to co-occur more as time progressed."

3

No Cure At Present

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUmox_0cChf0Bk00
Shutterstock

Researchers aren't sure what causes long COVID, and at this time it has no cure. They speculate that these symptoms may be caused by inflammation provoked by the virus in parts of the body, the virus setting off an autoimmune condition in which the body attacks itself, or the virus still actually being present in the body.

Or some combination of all those. "Most likely it's more than just one condition," said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, this month. "The really troubling aspects of this terrible pandemic might be the lingering of this long-tail effect on people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BiP9B_0cChf0Bk00
Shutterstock

"If you asked me at the beginning of this pandemic, what scared me the most about getting COVID before there was a vaccine, it was that it was the capacity of this virus to induce your own immune system, to essentially react against your own lining of your blood vessels, which causes vascular damage," said Offit. "It's frightening. I know of no other respiratory virus that does this, and is probably the most compelling reason to get a vaccine."

5

How to Stay Safe Out There

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36regP_0cChf0Bk00
Shutterstock

Follow the fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—get vaccinated ASAP; if you live in an area with low vaccination rates, wear an N95 face mask, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

The sure sign after 65 you’re headed for an early grave

As we progress from midlife into old age, we expect that certain things just won’t work as well as they used to. We don’t move quite as fast when we walk or run, and we may take a little longer to remember where we put our keys or whether we left the garage door open.
HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Effect Cashews Have on Your Heart, Studies Say

Don't miss out on this key health benefit. Do you include cashews in your bag of trail mix? If not, maybe this piece of information will make you consider otherwise when you go to make your next batch—cashews may help to improve your heart health. That's right, several studies have...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
EatThis

6 Places You Should Never Enter Right Now, Say Virus Experts

With the United States never returning to lockdowns, and with more and more people getting vaccinated, people are going out again in droves, longing for things to get back to "normal." Problem is, no one told the coronavirus; it's still causing a pandemic. Just this week, average daily deaths topped 2,000, a grim reminder that this virus is hurting people in the background—or foreground—of our lives. One way to protect yourself, besides vaccination, to avoid certain places that increase your risk of contracting COVID-19. We asked virus experts and here's where they said to avoid right now. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Signs You're Developing Dementia, According to the CDC

"Your body undergoes many changes with aging," say the experts at the CDC. "As adults age, some may experience normal age-related changes in memory and thinking. Dementia, or severe memory loss that interferes with daily life, is not part of the normal aging process. Learn what's healthy aging and what's not." Read on for the warning signs that you're "not aging normally"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Immune System#Depression#Muscle Pain#British#The Children S Hospital#Cnn
24/7 Wall St.

Warning Signs That You Are in Bad Health

Most people know they have to head to the hospital if their chest hurts or if they can’t breathe. And they know they should get tested for COVID-19 if they have a fever, discomfort breathing, loss of taste or smell, or dry cough. These signs are practically impossible to ignore.  But there are seemingly trivial […]
CANCER
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Lacking Magnesium, Say Health Experts

Magnesium is an essential electrolyte, utilized by every cell in the body. But the highly processed foods that comprise the Western diet are low in magnesium, and it's possible to become deficient. The condition isn't very common, and it's been called "the invisible deficiency," because it's easy to miss. These are some of the sure signs you're lacking magnesium, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Signs You May Have Delta, According to Patients

There's an excellent chance you know someone who got coronavirus. And your chances of knowing someone who got the Delta variant are increasing. The variant is "more transmissible," says the head of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and therefore "more dangerous." How can you tell if it's finally got you? Read on for the following stories from patients who got COVID. Although we cannot guarantee they had Delta specifically, they did catch COVID in the last few months, when the Delta variant has been predominant. (It now accounts for 99% of cases.) Read on for five signs you might have Delta, according to patients who had it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

One Major Effect of Vitamin D on Your Bladder, New Study Says

An overactive bladder can feel both embarrassing and like a major nuisance—but if you suffer from this condition, you're not alone. The American Urological Association states 33 million Americans experience an overactive bladder. Currently, there are a lot of cutting-edge medications to treat this… but if you'd prefer to try making a small shift to your daily routine rather than start on a prescription, an impressive new study suggests one supplement that's already been making headlines lately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Warning Signs Your Liver Is Failing, Say Experts

Your liver plays an essential role in your whole-body health, from filtering toxins from your bloodstream to helping your body regulate its blood sugar levels. However, in many cases, people don't recognize the signs their liver isn't working well until a serious issue occurs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with liver disease, and countless others may be suffering from liver health issues without even realizing it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

The nose shows why some people get severe COVID-19

The body’s first encounter with SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, happens in the nose and throat, or nasopharynx. In a recent study published in the journal Cell, researchers found that the first responses in this battleground help determine who will develop severe disease and who will get through with mild or no illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Scientist

Cheap covid-19 antibody test shows if you have immunity in 5 minutes

A cheap 5-minute test can accurately determine whether you have had covid-19 in the past or determine whether you have protection from a vaccine by detecting antibodies in blood or saliva. When a person is infected with the coronavirus or is vaccinated against it, their immune system produces antibodies to...
CELL PHONES
Best Life

The No. 1 Sign Your Allergies Are Actually COVID, Doctors Say

Fall has just begun, and those of us with allergies can already feel it. As the leaves change and the weather shifts, there are more allergens in the air to irritate your eyes and nose. And while sneezing and sniffles are always unpleasant, in 2021, even the slightest stuffy nose or lightest cough can conjure up the fear that you have a COVID case on your hands. Although many of the symptoms of allergies and COVID do overlap, doctors say there's one sign that your symptoms are likely not just allergies. Read on to see if your runny nose could be COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
10K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy