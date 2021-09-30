CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Cash Back Day Is Returning: Here Is Everything You Need to Know

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The holiday shopping season is almost here.

RetailMeNot, the savings and coupons provider, is kicking off the 2021 holiday shopping season with the return of its popular Cash Back Day event. This is the company’s third time putting on the annual savings event and more than 200 retailers and brands are expected to participate.

More from WWD

According to RetailMeNot, during last year’s Cash Back Day customers earned an average of $18 back per purchase. To date, the company states it has paid shoppers nearly $1 million through Cash Back Day.

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about Cash Back Day 2021, including which brands are participating, when you’ll get paid and what’s new this year.

When is Cash Back Day 2021?

This year’s Cash Back Day will take place on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

What is Cash Back Day?

Cash Back Day is RetailMeNot’s annual savings event where customers receive a percentage cash back from their purchases made through the company’s app or website.

How can I participate in Cash Back Day 2021?

To participate, customers will need to log in to their RetailMeNot account. Customers can then browse the list of participating brands and retailers where they will be directed to those brands and retailers’ websites to make their purchases. The purchases will be registered by RetailMeNot, which will process the cash back.

Which brands and retailers are participating in Cash Back Day 2021?

RetailMeNot has not yet revealed the confirmed list of brands and retailers participating in this year’s Cash Back Day event, however it announced that more than 200 companies will be participating.

In the past, participating brands and retailers have included Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Moda Operandi, Intermix, Athleta, Bluemercury, Gap and many others for products across apparel, beauty, electronics and travel categories.

How much can I save on Cash Back Day 2021?

RetailMeNot will be offering up to 20 percent cash back. The company has not released the full list of percentage cash back per retailer, however in past years the majority of brands and retailers offered between 15 to 18 percent cash back.

When and how will I receive my cash back?

Customers will receive their cash back within 45 days of their purchases via Venmo or PayPal.

What new initiatives are taking place this year?

This year, RetailMeNot is introducing its Deal Finder browser extension, which when installed will notify a customer automatically on promotions and cash back deals.

READ MORE HERE:

Can Retailers Be Hopeful for the Holiday Season?

Survey Finds Consumers Are Holiday Shopping While Streaming

TikTok Shopping Is Now Official

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Get them before they’re gone: 4 products to buy before holiday craze

At this point, nearly everyone is familiar with the global supply chain issues that we just can’t seem to shake. Earlier this month, Modern Shipper wrote about how those hiccups are causing delays that will reach as far into the future as the holiday season and why you should do your winter holiday shopping ASAP. That hasn’t changed, but some products figure to be more scarce on the shelves than others.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash App#Holiday Shopping#Police Brutality#Everything You Need#The Fiorucci Store#Bloomingdale#Macy
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
Taste Of Home

If You See This on a Sam’s Club Price Tag, Stock Up Now

It’s frustrating when an item you love is discontinued at a store you frequent. Like these things Aldi won’t sell anymore and things Costco won’t sell anymore, products come and go, sometimes leaving disgruntled shoppers. But when it comes to Sam’s Club, there’s a simple marker that you can use to identify a product that’s not long for the retail world. All you have to do is look at the tag on the shelf below it.
RETAIL
E! News

Coach Is Having a Secret Sale With Items Starting at $9

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
SHOPPING
BobVila

11 Winter Supplies to Stock Up on Now, Before They Sell Out

The pandemic has caused supply chain issues and shortages in a number of different industries, from air conditioners and kitchen appliances to cars, computer chips and lumber. Due to worker shortages, overwhelmed ports, and resource demands, many products that are typically readily available have become hard to find. Investment bank Raymond James anticipates that these problems will worsen in the latter half of 2021 before they start to improve.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
EatThis

Walmart Is Facing These 5 Shortages Right Now

Grocery shoppers have been vocal about all the shortages they are seeing on shelves right now, and employees are joining in. Taste of Home recently asked its Facebook followers which items are hard to find right now, and thousands of people commented, many of which called out Walmart for having several shortages.
AGRICULTURE
T3.com

Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect plus top offers available now

Walmart's Black Friday deals aren't too far off with Black Friday just two months away, and this year we expect Walmart's Black Friday sale to be the biggest we've seen yet. Easily one of the best Black Friday sales of the year, Walmart's biggest holiday sale offers site wide discounts on pretty much every type of product you can think of. From deals on electronics to sales on beauty products, Walmart's Black Friday sale will cover thousands of products and bring massive discounts site wide.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
myv949.com

Say What? Dollar Tree Announces It Will Now Start Selling Items That Cost More A $1 In Stores

#Roommates, regardless if you have ample coins or not, the allure of getting an endless amount of items from Dollar Tree for $1 is almost too good to pass up—but based on a recent announcement from the company, things are about to change. Dollar Tree just confirmed that it will now begin selling items in stores that are priced over the usual $1 and customers are already voicing their displeasure.
RETAIL
WWD

WWD

9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy