CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

EXCLUSIVE: Vanity Planet’s New Tech Measures Skin Health in 30 Seconds

By Alexa Tietjen
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVWwy_0cChelQj00
Vanity Planet's new tool quantifies the topical health of one's skin. Courtesy of Vanity Planet

Vanity Planet is investing in technology to better match customers with its popular skin care devices.

Skin Reporter, the company’s newest tool, aims to evaluate the topical health of one’s skin in 30 seconds. The tool scans a person’s face for oil, wrinkles, dryness and texture, quantifying the results via an overall score, and age, for one’s skin. It then offers device recommendations based on the score and emails the results to the customer.

The development of Skin Reporter, in partnership with Perfect Corp., required a “sizable investment” by Vanity Planet, according to Toni Battaglia, brand and product development director. That investment is expected to drive sales for the company, which estimates it will reach $100 million in 2021 sales via its direct-to-consumer platform and retail partnerships with Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and Net-a-porter.

“We wanted to launch something that would give customers a personalized virtual experience that they could use at home,” Battaglia said. “We believe in customization. We want [customers] to be able to scan at home and get some kind of guidance on what would be great for their skin.”

You May Also Like

With Skin Reporter, Vanity Planet joins a growing number of beauty companies investing in technology to drive sales. Last year, when customers were forced to stay at home due to COVID-19, some companies began adopting augmented reality and rethinking how they incorporate technology into the retail experience.

Others are investing millions in proprietary technology. WWD reported in August that Il Makiage acquired Voyage81 for $40 million for its hyperspectral imaging software, which Il Makiage plans to incorporate in two forthcoming brands.

Beauty devices, in particular, are poised for growth. The global beauty devices market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 19.7 percent in the decade to 2030, according to a report by The Future Laboratory consultancy that cites figures by P&S Market Research.

Dastmalchi, the company which launched Vanity Planet in 2014, also owns Kove Audio, which sells portable speakers and headphones, and My Hare, which sells at-home waxing products priced under $30. Alex Dastmalchi, Dastmalchi’s founder, is the chief executive officer of Vanity Planet.

Vanity Planet employs about 40 people. It does not have private equity backing and has worked with e-commerce investor ClearCo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkur8_0cChelQj00
A forthcoming LED device by Vanity Planet. Courtesy of Vanity Planet

Its current bestselling devices are the Aira facial steamer, $105, and LEDA, a newly launched facial cleansing brush with LED, $85.

Next month, Vanity Planet will launch LED eye patches meant to decrease signs of aging under the eyes. More devices, and products meant to be used in tandem, are in store for 2022.

“We’re solely focused on devices. We’ve gotten a lot of trust with our customers and we feel like we’re good at it,” Battaglia said. “The one shift you will see is that we are going to have consumables that pair with our devices to help them work better. It won’t be your average Vitamin C serum that you can buy from every other brand. It will have an LED sheet mask that the ingredients are formulated for. We’re making skin care that helps your devices work better as opposed to just skin care on its own.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Trinny London's new skin-perfecting foundation is a "best friend" for blemished skin

It's an exciting week for the Trinny Tribe! Trinny Woodall has launched a new addition to the BFF family - BFF Rebalance. The shine-reducing tinted serum has soothing skincare ingredients and is buildable . And don't worry, you won't lose your glow. Trinny has once said she will never launch a fully matte product - she's all about the glow.
SKIN CARE
newbeauty.com

This New High-Tech Face Analyzer Diagnoses Your Skin in 30 Seconds

The technological innovation that’s happening in beauty right now never ceases to amaze me. We’ve got at-home tools that rival in-office treatments and 3-D printers that can actually print nail polish onto your nails—not to mention, a host of futuristic apps that take augmented reality to a whole new level. Adding to that lineup is beauty-tech company Vanity Planet’s new artificial intelligence skin-analyzing technology called Skin Reporter that was just announced today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

In Pietro Simone’s New Fierce Collection, Clean Skin Care Means Effective Skin Care

The term “clean beauty” doesn’t seem to have a clear, singular definition. Because of this, there’s often a lot of confusion around the term, what it truly means, and the intention behind products marketed as such. For Italian skin care expert Pietro Simone, clean beauty is simply an effective, no-frills approach to skin. “My focus is to avoid ingredients that aren’t necessary or have the potential to become negative for the skin,” he tells TZR. “I truly believe in evolution and therefore my formulations are constantly evolving to offer new, greener, and more effective results.” His latest collection of skin care essentials, the FIERCE Collection, is free of artificial colorants, essential oils, and a host of other ingredients that are typically thought of as “unclean” — not purely for a marketing purpose, but in order to deliver the strongest performance possible.
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

This ‘Second Skin’ Turtleneck Top Will Be a Layering Must in the Cold

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When people talk about layering your clothing in the fall and winter, what do you usually picture? Probably cardigan sweaters, pullover sweatshirts, short jackets, long coats and scarves, to name a few examples. What do all of these layering items have in common? The fact that they go over your outfit.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Software#Vanity Planet#Perfect Corp#Bloomingdale#Nordstrom#Il Makiage#Voyage81#The Future Laborat
Hypebae

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Unveils New Overnight Hand Mask

Fenty Skin has added another item to its catalog that targets the hands. Dubbed the Hydra’Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask, the product will make your skin feel velvety soft by applying it overnight. Infused with 40% glycerin, fruit oils and plant extracts, the formula helps intensively nourish, soothe and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hiconsumption.com

Satisfy’s Latest Running Collection Is as Kind to Your Skin as It Is to the Planet

As taxing as it is for your muscles, running is also a sport that’s incredibly hard on your skin. In fact, runners worldwide experience the sting of chafe on a daily basis, whether it’s as subtle as some slight thigh irritation or as blatant as a bloody chest. Even still, few brands put much thought into how athletic apparel actually wears on your skin — at least beyond seam placement or ergonomics.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

8 best vegan trainers that tread lightly on the planet

There are now 1.5 million vegans in the UK, a figure growing rapidly each year. Whether it’s for ethical reasons, environmental concerns or both of the above, more and more of us are striving to swap animal products for plant-based alternatives – and that means in our wardrobes as well as our fridges.Generating 700 million metric tons of CO2 per year, the footwear industry is, to quote Tansy Hoskins, author of Footwork: What Your Shoes Are Doing To The World, “at least 10 years behind the rest of fashion in terms of human rights and environmental standards.”The good news is...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Sourcing Journal

Apparel and Footwear Titans are Centralizing Suppliers, Research Shows

The hot-takes reporting on Covid’s impact in fashion prompted our team at Cornell University’s New Conversations Project to ask some long-view questions about the future of apparel. But we realized that we didn’t have enough data on the industry’s past to imagine its future. We needed to look back in order to look ahead. So we began—with support from the ILO—to plot the decades-long, pre-pandemic trajectories of industry consolidation, automation, e-commerce, sourcing patterns and labor practices. We read the academic and popular literature. We spoke with buyers and brands, suppliers, unions, worker rights advocates and regulators. The result is a new paper...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 MX Rock: Where to Buy & Resale Prices

Most of our release news surrounding Kanye’s adidas collaboration begins with a sentence or two about how there’s a new adidas YEEZY release every week. While that is still true, by now we’re just impressed by the consistency and unrelenting pace of the drops. Next up for the partnership is the adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 MX Rock which you can secure early at StockX.
SHOPPING
althealthworks.com

The Truth About Almond Milk: Industry Insider’s Shocking Admission.

There’s no way to sugar coat this: industrialized, pasteurized and GMO-fed dairy products are simply a mucus-causing, disease-fueling cocktail marketed as the would-be saviors to fight osteoporosis. For many of us, almond milk seems like the perfect replacement. It turns out it may not be the case, at least considering...
AGRICULTURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Baggy Jeans for Relaxed and Stylish Dressing This Fall and Beyond

Gen Z has declared skinny jeans to be over, and they’re not the only ones ready to welcome the next denim trend. We’re feeling the super baggy styles that are giving us mid-’90s IDGAF vibes, and the comfortable look has been seen on everyone from her royal highness Rihanna to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. When styling the dramatic look, you can keep it sexy with a crop top or mini cardigan as has been worn by Bella Hadid, or stick to the basics like Katie Holmes and pair wide jeans with a simple tank and sneakers. A loose-fitting button-down completes...
APPAREL
impressiveinteriordesign.com

What type of flooring can you put over ceramic tile

Ceramic flooring can come in a variety of situations well. There are so many different variations that you can make a mistake in choosing. The thing that people talk about is what type of flooring can you put over ceramic tile?. You may no longer like your selection, and would...
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

One Amazon Prime delivery perk ends Oct. 25. Here's what it means for your membership

Your Prime membership comes with free two-day shipping on some items that may take weeks from other retailers. There's also the bonus of Prime Video and Prime Music. But some perks that may save you time and money you might not know about. You may be able to make fewer trips to the pharmacy and malls, for example. Best of all, some of these services don't come at an additional cost so you can get more out of your membership.
LIFESTYLE
41nbc.com

Tech Byte: Apple’s new products

We’re getting a look at Apple’s newest products, which are coming out soon. If you’re in the market for a new iPhone, you won’t have to wait much longer for an upgrade. Apple is showing off its latest fall products, and the iPhone 13 is one of them. Both the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro feature improved battery life, OLED display, and yes, an even better camera. Both phones have cameras that can even record video in cinematic mode. Talk about movie theater quality! Apple says the 13 Pro also has the world’s fastest smartphone chip. The iPhone 13 will cost you about $800, and the 13 Pro Max will cost about $1,100.
ELECTRONICS
WWD

WWD

9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy