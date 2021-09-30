EXCLUSIVE: Vanity Planet’s New Tech Measures Skin Health in 30 Seconds

Vanity Planet's new tool quantifies the topical health of one's skin. Courtesy of Vanity Planet

Vanity Planet is investing in technology to better match customers with its popular skin care devices.

Skin Reporter, the company’s newest tool, aims to evaluate the topical health of one’s skin in 30 seconds. The tool scans a person’s face for oil, wrinkles, dryness and texture, quantifying the results via an overall score, and age, for one’s skin. It then offers device recommendations based on the score and emails the results to the customer.

The development of Skin Reporter, in partnership with Perfect Corp., required a “sizable investment” by Vanity Planet, according to Toni Battaglia, brand and product development director. That investment is expected to drive sales for the company, which estimates it will reach $100 million in 2021 sales via its direct-to-consumer platform and retail partnerships with Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and Net-a-porter.

“We wanted to launch something that would give customers a personalized virtual experience that they could use at home,” Battaglia said. “We believe in customization. We want [customers] to be able to scan at home and get some kind of guidance on what would be great for their skin.”

You May Also Like

With Skin Reporter, Vanity Planet joins a growing number of beauty companies investing in technology to drive sales. Last year, when customers were forced to stay at home due to COVID-19, some companies began adopting augmented reality and rethinking how they incorporate technology into the retail experience.

Others are investing millions in proprietary technology. WWD reported in August that Il Makiage acquired Voyage81 for $40 million for its hyperspectral imaging software, which Il Makiage plans to incorporate in two forthcoming brands.

Beauty devices, in particular, are poised for growth. The global beauty devices market is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 19.7 percent in the decade to 2030, according to a report by The Future Laboratory consultancy that cites figures by P&S Market Research.

Dastmalchi, the company which launched Vanity Planet in 2014, also owns Kove Audio, which sells portable speakers and headphones, and My Hare, which sells at-home waxing products priced under $30. Alex Dastmalchi, Dastmalchi’s founder, is the chief executive officer of Vanity Planet.

Vanity Planet employs about 40 people. It does not have private equity backing and has worked with e-commerce investor ClearCo.

A forthcoming LED device by Vanity Planet. Courtesy of Vanity Planet

Its current bestselling devices are the Aira facial steamer, $105, and LEDA, a newly launched facial cleansing brush with LED, $85.

Next month, Vanity Planet will launch LED eye patches meant to decrease signs of aging under the eyes. More devices, and products meant to be used in tandem, are in store for 2022.

“We’re solely focused on devices. We’ve gotten a lot of trust with our customers and we feel like we’re good at it,” Battaglia said. “The one shift you will see is that we are going to have consumables that pair with our devices to help them work better. It won’t be your average Vitamin C serum that you can buy from every other brand. It will have an LED sheet mask that the ingredients are formulated for. We’re making skin care that helps your devices work better as opposed to just skin care on its own.”