Skyway.com Answers Buyers’ Need For Rapid Online Condo Insurance In Fast-Paced Housing Market

 5 days ago

In the fast-paced housing market, minutes matter. Thanks to one insuretech, consumers now have one less hurdle in their Florida condo buying journey. ST PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - It is no secret that the housing market in Florida is hot. Properties move fast, and consumers are finding more ways to make all parts of buying and owning a home quick, easy, and mostly online. One insuretech, UPC Insurance®, answered the consumer call for the ability to almost instantly have an estimate of what a policy will cost, and the ability to buy a Florida Condo policy completely online with Skyway.com.

#Housing Market#Casualty Insurance#Insurance Company#Skyway Com#Insuretech#Upc Insurance#Florida Condo
