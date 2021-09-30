Does Lamar Jackson Have a College Degree?

Many people who go to college do so to get a good education and earn a degree, so they can get a good job that pays good money after graduating. That’s not always the plan for big-time college football players, though. Their goal is the same — to make big bucks after college — but they don’t need a degree to achieve that. Instead, they go to college to improve their game and impress NFL teams enough to become a high draft pick. That is their path to earning millions of dollars, so even though most NFL players attended college not all of them have degrees. Let’s find out if Lamar Jackson has a college degree.