Financial Reports

AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) _ AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share. The...

