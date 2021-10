Those who have been following the ongoing Gabby Petito case are now wondering: Is Brian Laundrie's sister simply an unknowing bystander, or does she know Brian's whereabouts? Brian Laundrie has been the focus of an intense manhunt ever since his parents reported him missing on Sept. 17, 2021. Although this suspicion has yet to be proven in a court of law, many followers of Petito's case suspect that Brian went on the run because of his connection to Petito's murder.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO