Roundup: Richard Sherman Signs With the Bucs; 'Old Yeller' Actor Dies; 'Back to the Future' Musical Trailer

 5 days ago
Back to the Future musical landing at the Adelphi Theatre in... / SOPA Images/Getty Images

YouTube says it is banning anti-vaccine activists ... United had to fire a few hundred people over their vaccine mandate ... Britney Spears' father suspended from conservatorship ... Dog the Bounty Hunter is now looking for Brian Laundrie ... the mail is about to slow down ... Dollar Tree selling things for more than a dollar ... the dinosaurs on the Isle of Wight sound metal: "Horned crocodile-faced hell heron" ... the surface of Mars was shaped by bad floods ... Tommy Kirk from Old Yeller died ... tax these men ...

Richard Sherman signed with the Bucs. [NFL]

Ben Simmons' trade deamand is about him, not the Sixers. [The Ringer]

Ted Cruz stands with unvaccinated NBA players. [SF Gate]

Sage Steele got vaccinated, but she didn't like it. [Yahoo!]

The Winter Olympics in Beijing will be in a bubble and only local fans will be able to attend. [Yahoo!]

Shoehei Ohtani is done pitching for the season. [ESPN]

Patrick Mahomes seems excited about Josh Gordon. [Arrowhead Pride]

Arkansas basketball landed a very big recruit with 5-star Nick Smith. [ESPN]

Back to the Future: The Musical is coming to London's West End. I'm not sure if I'm supposed to think it looks very enjoyable, but it kind of does.

How long do volcanos.... volcano?

Never Gonna Give You Up and Smells Like Teen Spirit are very similar. Dave Grohl has told this story before.

Sporting News

'I'm back:' Richard Sherman explains his decision to sign with the Buccaneers

Richard Sherman is the latest star to take his talents to Tampa Bay. The free-agent cornerback has had an infammatory offseason, highlighted by his arrest and subsequent apology, but on Wednesday he announced he is returning to the gridiron, joining Tampa Bay for the remainder of the 2021 season. On...
NFL
chatsports.com

Richard Sherman signs with Bucs and this 12 gets more frustrated

I don’t get what the Seahawks are trying to do this season. They need a good cornerback but now Richard Sherman is now a Buccaneer. And Sherman signed for relatively little to go to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers signed Sherman to a one-year deal worth a total of $2.25 million with $500 thousand guaranteed. Seattle had this money but didn’t get Richard Sherman.
NFL
USA Today

Bucs making room for Richard Sherman?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a banged-up defensive backfield, and there’s an All-Pro corner still looking for a job. Richard Sherman’s track record speaks for itself, and his skill set matches perfectly with Todd Bowles’ scheme, making him a logical fit for a team primed to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
NFL
NESN

Bucs’ Richard Sherman Reportedly Expected To Play Against Patriots After Signing Deal

Richard Sherman likely will be on the field Sunday in Foxboro, Mass. The veteran cornerback is expected to suit up for the Buccaneers when they face the New England Patriots, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Sherman on Wednesday signed a one-year contract with the defending Super Bowl champions following a recruiting pitch from Tom Brady.
NFL
